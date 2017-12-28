Boy, 6, electrocuted in Chikwawa

Sorrow engulfed Nchalo Trading Centre in Chikwawa yesterday when a 6-year-old boy died after touching an electric wire.

Yesaya Frank of Bereu village in the area of Traditional Authority Maseya in the district got electrocuted while playing in a barber shop.

According to Chikwawa police spokesperson Foster Benjamin, the little boy is said to have touched the live wire that was lying loose and instantly got electrocuted.

He was pronounced dead on arrival at St. Montfort Mission Hospital in the area.

Escom reportedly visited the scene and discovered that the shop was illegally connected.

Meanwhile, police in the district are warning the business community against indulging in illegal power connections.

The police have further urged parents and guardians not to to leave their children and wards unattended.