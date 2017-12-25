Chakwera is foul mouthed – Mutharika

Despite saying that name calling is bad in politics, President Peter Mutharika has described Leader of Opposition Lazarus Chakwera as foul mouthed.

The president said this during an interview with Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS).

Asked why he called the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Chakwera foul mouthed, Mutharika said he believes that is what Chakwera is.

“I called Chakwera foul mouthed because I think he is,” he said.

The president however maintained that he condemns name-calling in politics.

“I don’t take opposition’s criticism of my administration personally although I think name calling is not right,” Mutharika said.

During a speech in Parliament recently, Chakwera attacked Mutharika calling him a prince of thieves leading a corrupt administration.

Mutharika had earlier described Chakwera as a mentally ill person with fake degrees.

On the 2019 elections, Mutharika said his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is ready to form alliances with other parties ahead of the elections.

In October, the DPP won one of six seats during by-elections which saw the MCP winning the rest of the five seats (three parliamentary seats and two local government).

The ruling party is already working with the United Democratic Front (UDF)