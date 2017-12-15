Robber shoots two, steals cash

Police in Mangochi police are hunting for an armed robber who shot two people and walked away with cash and airtime vouchers on Wednesday night.

According the district’s police publicist, Inspector Rodrick Maida, the incident occurred on December 13 at about 9pm at Soko bus depot within Mangochi Township.

Inspector Maida said a Burundian businesswoman Afosika Maisha who runs a shop together with her husband told the police that a man armed with a pistol suddenly entered her shop whilst the couple was busy doing business.

The criminal pointed a pistol at the woman whilst demanding money and airtime voucher.

Sensing danger, the woman surrendered an undisclosed sum of money and airtime voucher to the culprit.

The man John Maisha who is also a Burundian national gathered courage to apprehend the culprit but he was unfortunately shot on the chest.

Sensing danger the culprit went away with the said undisclosed cash and airtime voucher whilst running towards Metro shop.

In the process the thief met a taxi bicycle operator identified as Steven Yona who also tried to catch the thief but the armed man shot Yona near the stomach.

Both victims were referred to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital for further treatment.

Meanwhile police are asking the general public to report to Mangochi police or any nearest police any information that can lead to the arrest of the culprit.