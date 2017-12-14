No fee for foreigners at Dedza Hospital

Dedza district hospital has said it will not be requesting any fee from foreigners and other people who do not have national identity cards when accessing health services at the facility.

Dedza district hospital spokesperson Mwai Liabunya made the revelation to Malawi24 in an interview on Tuesday.

Liabunya was reacting to questions on what the facility will be doing to people who do not have national IDs.

He said the hospital will still follow recommendations from the World health Organisation which does not restrict people from accessing medical treatment in any country globally.

He on the other hand pointed out that the facility faces a lot of challenges as many people from neighbouring Mozambique flock to the government institution to receive medical treatment.

He attributed this to the fact that health services which the country offers are free of charge.

“World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines do not restrict which country you get medication from. However problems being encountered are congestions in wards leading to unhygienic conditions. The other thing is pressure on our resources like drugs and personnel since these are programmed for 765,620 people of Dedza district.

“There is also an increase in corruption practices as these (foreigners) tend to try to bribe health providers for quick help,” he said.

Liabunya however noted that the health facility shall not send away any patients from Mozambique from seeking medication treatment.

This is coming at a time when the country has closed the national identification registration initiative which took place in all districts.

Through the initiative, 9,168,689 people were registered surpassing the targeted 9 Million and those registered are to receive their IDs.

Recently National Registration Bureau (NRB) spokesperson Norman Fulatira told the media that people still have a chance to register as there will be continuous registration across the country.