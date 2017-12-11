If God says yes: Nomads almost into Canaan

Be Forward Wanderers are just a step closer to winning this season’s championship following a deserved 3-1 victory over Mzuni FC at Civo Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

First half strike from Yamikani Chester and second half goals from Joseph Kamwendo and substitute Peter Wadabwa made sure that TNM Super League trophy is heading to Lali Lubani for the first time in 11 years.

Mzuni dominated possession but Wanderers had a mission which was completed after 90 minutes to send the blue side of the town into a frenzy.

Chester opened the scoreline just after 15 minutes when Kamwendo delivered a million dollar pass to the left flank of the field which the former Azam Tigers winger made no mistake but to score past Chimwemwe Kumkwawa, 1-0.

However, Nomads’ lead only lasted for few minutes as the Green Intellectuals leveled the scoring through Zeliot Nkhoma who capitalized on a defensive error by the hosts.

Mzuni almost took a surprise lead when Nkhoma’s header was cleared by Harry Nyirenda before crossing the line.

The Green Intellectuals were enjoying possession but lacked finishing composure in front of goals.

Come second half, Wanderers restored their lead from the spot.

Mzuni defender tackled Esau Kanyenda inside the penalty box, leaving referee Duncan Lengani with no choice but to point straight to the spot from which Kamwendo scored.

Mzuni then brought in Hudson Milanzi and Henry Misinjo but they suffered a massive blow as Milanzi only lasted for three minutes on the pitch following a head on collision with Ted Sumani.

Moments later, it was 3-1.

A corner by Isaac Kaliati was well connected into the net by substitute Wadabwa who came in for the ineffective Jafali Chande.

Rafick Namwera was then introduced for Kaliyati but there was nothing new to write as it was now dancing time for the Nomads who were just killing time and after 90 minutes of play, 3-1 it ended in favor of the orange side.

The result takes Wanderers four points clear of second placed Nyasa Big Bullets with two games to play before wrapping up the season.

At Silver Stadium, a lone strike from Victor Limbani was enough to inspire Silver Strikers to a hard fought 1-0 victory over Mafco FC to move to within six points of second placed Bullets and keep their hopes of finishing second in the log table alive.