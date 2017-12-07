Simama League promotion fight reaches climax

The Northern Region Simama football league will end this weekend with two teams fighting to be crowned champions and be promoted to the elite TNM Super League.

The two teams Chilumba Barracks and Karonga United which are separated by a point will this weekend play Fish Eagles on Sunday and Saturday respectively.

Karonga United are on top with 61 points while Chilumba have 60 points

Karonga need a win on Saturday to be crowned champions.

But if Karonga draw or lose to Eagles and Chilumba lose on Sunday, Karonga will still be crowned champions.

For Chilumba to earn promotion, Karonga will have to lose or draw on Saturday and the soldiers will have to beat Eagles on Sunday.