Malawi Muslims endorse PAC demos

Malawi Muslims through one of their groupings Quadria Muslims Association of Malawi (QMAM) have said that they are behind Public Affairs Committee (PAC) on peaceful demonstrations slated to take place on 13th December 2017.

In a statement issued and signed by its Secretary General Osman Karim, QMAM has said that as a member of PAC, it has agreed with the demonstrations organised by PAC.

“May this letter find you all in good health and Imaan, Insha Allah. On behalf of Executive and the Board of Trustees of the Quadria Muslim Association of Malawi (QMAM), I hereby, write to inform you that the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) has organised Peaceful Marches scheduled for December 13, 2017 demanding the Executive Branch of the Malawi Government to table the Electoral and Local Government Reforms Bill to National Assembly during the 47th Sitting Session of the Malawi Parliament in Lilongwe,” reads the letter.

QMAM has then urged all Muslim leaders to mobilise Muslims and take part in the demos.

“The leadership of QMAM, therefore, urges you to mobilise Muslims in your area of operation to conduct special prayers on Friday, December 8, 2017 and further join peaceful marches on December 13, 2017,” adds the letter.

Since February 2016 PAC has been lobbying the Malawi Government to initiate the implementation of the Electoral and Local Government Reforms.

Moreover, having noted that the Executive Branch of the Malawi Government failed to table the Bill in the November Sitting in Parliament, PAC presented a petition to the Speaker of the National Assembly on November 23, 2017 but to no avail.

Other religious groupings that have endorsed PAC demos include Catholics, Anglican Church and Nkhoma Synod.