Wanderers await sponsors’ feedback on Linje, Msosa trials

Be Forward Wanderers are waiting for proper feedback from their sponsors, Be Forward Japan, to clear the mist surrounding Jabulani Linje and Precious Msosa’s trials.

The duo left the country for Japan on 14 November where they were expected to undergo trials at several clubs, among them Yokohama fc.

But on Tuesday Linje stunned the local soccer fraternity when he revealed that the trials would not happen at all.

“We have been told that we are late because the league season ended and the teams are off season. So we are just working out in the gym and training with some non-league sides. But we have been assured that we will be invited again when the teams regroup for preseason friendlies,” said Linje.

Joseph Kamwendo and Peter Wadabwa found themselves in a similar situation last year.

This time around Wanderers general secretary Mike Butao said such a mistake would not be repeated only to find themselves back in a similar mess.

“According to our sponsors, the Japanese league ended last Saturday, which is about two weeks after the boys’ arrival. Am not sure what has been happening between the time they arrived and the conclusion of the season, but the sponsors told us the players were being exposed to different clubs,” said Butao.

On the contradicting statement coming from Linje, Butao said: “We are surprised with what Jabu is saying because just last Sunday the sponsors told us the boys will this week attend trials at Yokohama fc. I don’t know if it’s a special arrangement outside the season, so I can’t comment much on the contradiction until we get some proper feedback from the sponsors,” said Butao.

The attacking duo was granted a 30 day stay in Japan and is expected back home next week.

The trip was facilitated by the sponsors.

Last year Be Forward Japan brokered a deal for Japanese midfielder Genk Nakamura who signed a yearlong deal with Wanderers.

He found it hard to secure regular football with the Lali Lubani outfit where he played a bit part role, before returning home.

The J1 League, known as the Meiji Yasuda J1 League, is Japan’s top flight league, which has 18 teams.

The league’s season normally runs from February to December.

The total number of foreign players is restricted to five per club.