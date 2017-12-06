Government hails TNM Plc for K31 million school projects in Mwanza

Minister of Information, communication and Technology has applauded Malawi’s integrated mobile and ICT service provider TNM Plc for its corporate Social responsibility initiatives that are changing the lives of many Malawians.

Dausi said this when TNM handed over a class room block, a child care center and feeding shelter totaling to K31 million to the communities in Mwanza.

The company has constructed Tsegulani Child Care Centre, Feeding Shelter at Kunenekude and a classroom bock at Nthomba Primary School.

“On behalf of the communities in these three villages I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to TNM for this great support towards education sector. Government alone cannot overcome challenges facing the education sector that is why we need private sectors to come in and support us,” said Dausi.

He said the budding of the multimillion projects in the area demonstrates TNM commitment in giving back to the communities it operator.

“You can agree with me that TNM is always with us in different sectors such education, and even sports and I would like to assure the company that government will create a good business environment for companies like TNM to operate so that it realises profits ,” he said.

TNM Plc Acting Chief Executive Officer Eric Valentine said the projects were in line with company’s commitments to develop various aspects of Malawian communities through meaningful Corporate Social Investment Initiatives.

“As truly Malawian company, TNM Plc is working to enrich the lives of Malawian citizens through the provision of platforms that will enable them to actualize their goals and dreams,” said Valentine.

Valentine said TNM was touched by the deplorable state of structures used by the learners in the area hence it decided to improve the situation.

Mwanza District Education Manager Gertrude Chipeta commended TNM for the initiative saying it will significantly improve learning conditions for pupils.

“Previously, learners dreaded the rainy season as it mean inconsistent learning due to the state of their shelters that there were using. This is a timely donation, “said Chipeta.