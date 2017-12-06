66 illegal immigrants arrested in Mzuzu

The Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services in the Northern Region has apprehended 66 Ethiopian nationals for entering the country illegally.

According to deputy immigration public relations officer for the north Francis Chitambuli, the immigrants were apprehended around Phwezi area in Rumphi after officers who were at Phwezi immigration checkpoint patrolled around the area when they received a tip from well-wishers that there were suspicious people hiding in the mountain.

The 66 were taken to Immigration offices and later detained at Mzuzu Prison where they are awaiting legal proceedings.

The arrest comes barely 6 days after the regional immigration office started roadblock operation close to Phwezi trading centre in Rumphi district as one way of curbing illegal immigration.