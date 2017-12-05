The Tnm Super League in numbers

The 2017 Tnm Super League is 18 games away from conclusion with Be Forward Wanderers still in control of the proceedings, closing in on their first league title since 2006.

But the Nomads are well aware that success will not come on a silver platter as their old age nemesis, Nyasa Big Bullets are closely monitoring every step.

Wanderers lead the pack with 62 points, one point ahead of Bullets who have played a game more.

Getting this far, 222 games have been played with 507 goals registered.

Of the 222 fixtures, 163 are victories while 59 have ended in deadlock.

Yasin Osman’s nomadic blue army, have chalked the highest number of victories 19, followed by Bullets with 18.

To the contrary relegated Chitipa United have managed just 4 wins.

Silver Strikers have conceded just one defeat getting this far, while Chitipa have suffered the most, 21 in total.

Silver and Azam Tigers have seen the highest number of draws with 13 each.

When it comes to the team with the sharpest eye for goal, Civil Sporting Club lead with 42 goals, followed by Wanderers with 38, as Chitipa, whose front line is the most blunt, have netted just 20.

But Bullets command the best goal difference of 28 and boast of the meanest rearguard having leaked just 9 goals. Simama league bound Chitipa have to the contrary conceded 57 goals.

Heading into week 32 of the 2017 campaign, Wanderers , Bullets and Silver are the only unbeaten teams at home while Chitipa, Wizards and Blantyre United have each lost 7 times in front of the home crowd.

Bullets hold the season record for the best home run, after notching 11 victories while Tigers have 3.

The People’s Team as Bullets are fondly known, have also collected the highest number of points at home 36, followed by Silver with 31.

Chitipa have managed just 15.

But its Civil who have banged the most goals at home with 24 as opposed to Chitipa’s 14.

While Bullets have let in just 2 goals at home, Blantyre United’s defence has been breached 20 times.

Tigers have registered more home draws than any other team, 7.

Away from home, Wanderers have sparkled the most, winning 10 matches while bagging a total of 31 points as Chitipa have finished all their 15 games on the road with no single victory, losing 14, drawing one.

Civil and Moyale Barracks have been the most ruthless in front of goal scoring 18 goals each on the road, as Chitipa have netted just 6 on their travels.

However, it’s them again who have leaked the highest number of goals away, 37 while Wanderers have let in 6.

Silver have registered 10 away draws, the highest after week 31.

The bankers’ Mozambique bound goalpoacher, Mathew Sibale is in pole position to claim the golden boot award, as he leads the chase with 14 goals.

Blue Eagles hitman Mphatso Phillimon closely trails him with 12.

While Chitipa and Blantyre United have already confirmed their participation in the lower league next season, Wizards are banking on the unlikeliest of miracles from the gods of soccer.

They must win their remaining two matches against Chitipa and Moyale while hoping that Masters Security lose all their four games left.