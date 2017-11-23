Its just a point: Bullets closes in on Wanderers

Nelson Kangunje and Mike Mkwate scored in each half to inspire Nyasa Big Bullets to a comfortable 2-0 victory over Azam Tigers in a TNM Super League match played at Chilomoni Stadium on Thursday afternoon to move to within a point of league leaders Be Forward Wanderers.

Three points for Rodgers Yasin’ men closes the gap between them to just a point but the 13 time super league winners have played a game more than their bitter rivals.

Coming straight from their 5-4 defeat to Moyale Barracks in the Fisd Challenge Cup, Bullets meant business as they dominated through Kangunje, Kondwani Kumwenda, Mkwate and Ernest Petro but lacked firepower as Collen Nkhulambe kept on misfiring.

Failure to find the back of the net earlier in the half by the visitors allowed Tigers to settle down, with Dan Kumwenda, Willy Saenda and Martin Chongwe making things happen in the middle of the park.

Tigers’ closest chance was well saved by Ernest Kakhobwe before missing a seater few minutes later.

Bullets suffered a blow when Petro sustained a head injury and was replaced by Mussa Manyenje.

With minutes to go before the interval, Bullets got their opener.

A Muhammad Sulumba’ drive was well saved by Tigers shotstopper Maxwell Dzowa for a corner and it was from the resultant set piece that Kangunje scored with a brilliant header to send the crowd into a frenzy, 1-0.

Come second half, Tigers were a better team, winning ball possession but lacked finishing composure in front of goals.

Fischer Kondowe and Nkhulambe were substituted for George Nyirenda and Henry Kabichi respectively while Luke Chima came in for the Kau Kau boys.

Chima almost made an immediate impact when his shot from the close range was well saved by Kakhobwe.

Mkwate then sent Kangunje straight through on goal but the former Civo Service United captain saw his volley going over the cross bar.

However, it was 2-0.

Tigers captain Peter Cholopi failed to clear the ball inside his own box, allowing Mkwate to dispose him before releasing a powerful shot into the top corner, 2-0.

Tigers then brought in Hankey Machira for Chima but it was too little too late as Bullets stood firm to claim all the three points and move closer to leaders Wanderers.

As for Tigers, their hopes of finishing into the top eight are slowly fading.