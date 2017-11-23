JB’s sister denies helping Mutharika

A sister to former President Joyce has dismissed reports she is helping President Peter Mutharika and his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to strike a deal with opposition People’s Party (PP).

Banda’s sister Cecilia Kumpukwe who was arrested earlier this year on suspicion that she authored Vice President Saulos Chilima’s resignation letter has said she is not involved in the discussions concerning a possible PP-DPP alliance.

There were reports that Kumpukwe was tasked with the role of being the link with Banda during the negotiations for an alliance.

Kumpukwe told the local media that she works in Banda’s office but she has not attended any meeting on the possible alliance.

“I am not meeting any official from the DPP and I have not taken part in any meetings by PP on the matter,” she said.

PP Members of Parliament confirmed meeting Mutharika at Kamuzu Palace where they discussed the possibility of a working relationship.

During the meeting, the PP legislators told Mutharika to promise that he will not arrest Banda upon her return to Malawi and to give them two ministerial posts.