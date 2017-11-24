Devotion: Dont rebuild what God has destroyed

Jos 6:26 “Joshua commanded them with an oath at that time, saying, “Cursed be the man before the LORD, who rises up and builds this city Jericho.

With the loss of his firstborn shall he lay its foundation, and with the loss of his youngest son shall he set up its gates.”

The city of Jericho was destroyed by the Lord God Almighty and God speaks through Joshua that cursed was anyone who would rise to build again the city which God had destroyed. Anyone rebuilding the Lord’s destroyed work will keep on losing what he has.

That tells us that we cannot rebuild anything which the Lord is not in it.

Psa 127:1 “Unless the LORD builds the house, they labor in vain who build it. Unless the LORD watches over the city, the watchman guards it in vain.” You may be busy trying to build or rebuild something you know is wrong, stop it.

You may be building or rebuilding courtship with a non believer and hoping for a good marriage, that will never work because you are building in vain. God is not in it. He already said darkness cannot mix with light.

Whatever money and resources you are putting is in vain. God already destroyed that relationship even before it starts and you are unwise to build something already destroyed by God.

You may be busy working on project or doing something which is not endorsed by Him, you are doing it in vain. You may even be working and that job is not approved by Him, you do it in vain. Sometimes you find yourself in a wrong relationship or doing wrong things and then later you move out of it. After sometime you feel like going back, dont do that.

Thats what Joshua says that cursed is any man who tried to rebuild that which was destroyed by God. Dont rebuild anything where God is not in it. Dont resurect anything which God is not in it. Dont even try to spend any resource or time.

Galatian 2:18 “For if I build up again those things which I destroyed, I prove myself a law-breaker.” Dont make yourself a law breaker. Dont rebuild the work which was originally correctly destroyed.

Pro 26:11 “As a dog that returns to his vomit, so is a fool who repeats his folly.” Dont behave like a dog. Once you abandon anything bad, dont even think about it. Move forward and do something better.

The Bible says all who behave like dogs have no place in the Kingdom. Rev 22:14-15 “Blessed are they who wash their robes, that they may have the right to the tree of life, and may enter in by the gates into the city.

Outside are the dogs, the sorcerers, the sexually immoral, the murderers, the idolaters, and everyone who loves and practices falsehood.”

Confession

I will build only which is built by God. I will abandon that which is abandoned by Him. In Jesu Name. Amen

Be born again. Stop building relationship with the devil. Come to Christ. Call now or whatsapp +265888326247.+265881283524. +265996177686 Tomorrow is too late.