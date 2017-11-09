Driver, conductor jailed for exceeding capacity

A driver and a conductor have been sent to prison for exceeding seating capacity in their vehicle.

The Mangochi first grade magistrate court on Tuesday ordered a 25-year-old driver Gideon Kambewa and his conductor Golden Mponela, 22, to pay a fine of K150,000 each or in default 12 months imprisonment with hard labour for contravening road traffic regulations.

The two failed to pay the money and were sent to prison.

They will only be released after paying the fine.

During hearing, Police prosecutor Maxwell Mwaluka told the court that, on November 6, 2017 Gideon Kambewa was driving unregistered Toyota Noah from the direction of Monkey-Bay heading to Mangochi Boma with passengers on board. Golden Mponera was the conductor of the vehicle at the time.

The car was later stopped by Traffic Police personnel who were executing their duties at a check Point.

The prosecutor further said that, after inspecting the motor vehicle the officers noted that it had carried nine passengers instead of six.

In addition to exceeding capacity, the vehicle had no road service permit class ‘A’ despite having on board fare paying passengers which contradicts regulation 14 and section 83 as read with section 167 of the Road Traffic Act respectively.

The accused persons pleaded guilty to the charges.

In his submission before sentencing, Sub lnspector Mwaluka pleaded with the court to impose a heavy fine on the offenders saying that lenient offences are among biggest contributing factors to the increase of road accidents in the district.

In mitigation the two asked for leniency saying that they have families to look after.

First grade magistrate Ronald M’bwana ordered each of the two to pay a fine of K150,000 or in default 12 months imprisonment with hard labour.

They failed and have since been thrown into jail until the fines are paid.

Gideon Kambewa hails from Saiti village while Golden Mponera hails from Mtalimanja village, Traditional Authority Mponda in Mangochi district.