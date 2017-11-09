Umodzi deliver warning shot to Moyale

Umodzi fc have fired warning shots at Moyale Barracks ahead of Thursday’s Fisd Challenge Cup quarterfinal.

In an interview with Malawi24, Chairperson for the Nsanje based non – league side Andrew Gogwe delivered a warning to the Lions of Kaning’ina to expect an upset.

“They better come loaded with all guns blazing, otherwise they will be stunned.

“We are leaving no stone unturned in our preparations and they should not expect it to be a stroll in the park. We are not scared by their Super League status, because we have played such teams in friendlies before,” said Gogwe.

He was referring to their 0-1 tussle against Super League leaders Be Forward Wanderers in a pre-season friendly earlier this year.

Responding to the warning, Moyale coach Nicholas Mhango who masterminded the exit of deposed champions Wanderers, admitted that it’s going to be a tough encounter because they will be facing a team they know nothing about.

“We expect a difficult match because we have no idea of our opponents’ style of play. So we will not be fooled to underrate them,” said Mhango.

The match will be played at the Kalulu Stadium in Nchalo.

The winner will meet Nyasa Big Bullets in the semifinals. Bullets punched their ticket on Sunday with a penalty shootout win over Blue Eagles at the Civo Stadium.

In another quarterfinal duel on Thursday, last year’s losing finalists Kamuzu Barracks (KB) will host Azam Tigers at Civo.

KB mentor Billy Phambala said his team has recovered from Monday’s 1-3 league loss to Mafco and is well geared to cruise past the visiting Kaukau boys.

“We have put Monday’s setback behind us and have worked on all the weak areas that cost us that match. Last year we lost in the final to Wanderers, this term we are eyeing nothing but the top prize and to get there we must see off Tigers on Thursday,” said Phambala.

Robin Alufandika, who is Tigers Technical Director said cup games are always difficult to call but his charges remain unfazed at the sight of the 2016 Super League champions.

“We know that cup matches are always tough, but we are ready for battle,” said Alufandika

Masters Security fc await the winner of the tie for a semifinal clash.

Masters edged past FMB Under 20 outfit, Dedza Soccer Saints to reach this far.

Both of Thursday’s matches should have been played last weekend but were postponed alongside all other games involving military teams, as part of the solidarity stand taken by the Football Association of Malawi, as the country mourned the death of Malawi Defence Force soldiers, who died in a road accident last week.