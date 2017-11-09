Malawi Govt. suspends hefty road traffic penalties

Minister of Transport and Public Works, Jappie Mhango, has suspended the new offenses and penalties and also the miscellaneous fees for the Department of Road Traffic and Safety Services (DRTSS).

According to a brief statement on Malawi Government page, Mhango says government has listened to the people and would like to get more feedback from all stakeholders and will find a way forward.

DRTSS confirmed the suspension in a statement issued today, saying the old fees will be retained in view of the suspension.