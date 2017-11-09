Malawi Govt. suspends hefty road traffic penalties

Recent News
Minister of Transport and Public Works, Jappie Mhango, has suspended the new offenses and penalties and also the miscellaneous fees for the Department of Road Traffic and Safety Services (DRTSS).

According to a brief statement on Malawi Government page, Mhango says government has listened to the people and would like to get more feedback from all stakeholders and will find a way forward.

DRTSS confirmed the suspension in a statement issued today, saying the old fees will be retained in view of the suspension.

48 Comments

  1. Nganya Munyithu on

    Even if they had gone ahead with it they would have still been able to get away with it, thanks to the docility of Malawians. There was never really any serious challenge to this brutal measure. This government knows its people

  4. Usuf Man Symonie on

    For me, those penalties won’t help at all. Fix our roads, make them more wider, give harsher punishment to corrupt traffic officials, ( both corruptees n Corruptors. Jail term not fine) increase road signs, give powers to our community leaders to look after the road signs in their communities, arrest any criminal found destroying those signs, then we can talk of increasing penalties. That’s my personal opinion

  8. Shauldry Shaba on

    The government has taken the RIGHT STEP coz those penelities were for sheer punishments,what is required of them is to civic educate road users;imagine k2000,000.000,too much,beyond their salary:exobitant#

  9. Kazonya Gb Kanyasho on

    Increasing road panalties will never control accidents happening in our country…..The most essential thing is to have good roads!!! Also drivers have to follow the road signs!!!! PERIOD!!!!!!!!!

  11. Harlod Phiri on

    nice development they have to go back on table and look it again…it’s not about introducing huge fine but put more gadgets for speed trap and find other ways of payment of the fines not zongopasana pamanjazi

  12. Simon Barley on

    Do they just raise traffic fines on their own like tomatoes without consulting government…? I thot things have to go through Parliament and then president and minister’s signatures at last….meaning malawi iribe order,every department can decide what they think………

  14. Steve Mark on

    The problem with mediocrity politics is that anything good or bad is thing as a tool or a threat to consolidation of power. It was quite such good policy but mean’t to decampaigning the ruling party hence an abruptly making a u-turn.

  20. Michael Mkandawire on

    Seems fines is a way of collecting cash from people. Now if we follow rules still they will look for small issue like your number plate is not straight, you car paint is not shiny. You seats are old. Just to get a reason to give you fine. While our roads are narrow and pothole everywhere. Ways of making money

  25. Robert Mwentumba on

    Thr problem is with road traffic. To get a service there you have to bribe someone. Had it been they are professional which includes timely service offering the accidents could have reduced. Sadly they have institutionalised corruption

  28. Dereck Thumpwa on

    People are not against the fines, but rather the exorbitant prices, such decision were made out of emotions! How many can afford such hefy fines! They should be there but with consideration, Such fines could have just increase the rampant corruption atleady on the roads of Malawi.

  33. Enos Kapite on

    Why are you sliding back? Are serious when you say you want to control road accident? Or you think that will make you win support in 2019?

  37. Ronald Nachipo on

    I don’t think so, putting those strict penalties was a step ahead for controlling some of these accidents happening in our country. Much as people are saying these accidents are also perpetrated by poor roads, reckless driving is at the centre of all this. I don’t know what people think government can do to control this. Let us not politicise this as many people are loosing lives. Look at the statistics given by Road traffic directorate, it’s too much. I stand with the directorate to stand for implementing the penalties

    • Michael Mkandawire on

      No our roads are very bad. Eg same spot soldiers died and this week same thing. Our roads are narrow and funny blind curves. No visibility of danger warning signs. Glass growing higher and you will notice a car like 50 metres now you put emergency brakes. These modern cars are wider than old cars.

