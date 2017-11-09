Malawi Govt. suspends hefty road traffic penalties

Minister of Transport and Public Works, Jappie Mhango, has suspended the new offenses and penalties and also the miscellaneous fees for the Department of Road Traffic and Safety Services (DRTSS).
According to a brief statement on Malawi Government page, Mhango says government has listened to the people and would like to get more feedback from all stakeholders and will find a way forward.
DRTSS confirmed the suspension in a statement issued today, saying the old fees will be retained in view of the suspension.
Even if they had gone ahead with it they would have still been able to get away with it, thanks to the docility of Malawians. There was never really any serious challenge to this brutal measure. This government knows its people
Lovely!!!
SHUPITI BWANJI OSAONJEZERA ZILANGO KWA OMWE UKUBA NDALAMA ZABOMAWA.
For me, those penalties won’t help at all. Fix our roads, make them more wider, give harsher punishment to corrupt traffic officials, ( both corruptees n Corruptors. Jail term not fine) increase road signs, give powers to our community leaders to look after the road signs in their communities, arrest any criminal found destroying those signs, then we can talk of increasing penalties. That’s my personal opinion
Who Told Them That Such Hefty Fines Wil Reduce Road Accidents?Go Back And Do A Comprehensive Research On The Subject
I was thinking not to buy any vehicle new rules threatened me
It is good news and bad news…….wina wa police adamanga kale nyumba…if corruption wasnt there to me these fines would be welcome
The government has taken the RIGHT STEP coz those penelities were for sheer punishments,what is required of them is to civic educate road users;imagine k2000,000.000,too much,beyond their salary:exobitant#
Increasing road panalties will never control accidents happening in our country…..The most essential thing is to have good roads!!! Also drivers have to follow the road signs!!!! PERIOD!!!!!!!!!
It only serves to enrichen the already corrupt traffic Police officers
nice development they have to go back on table and look it again…it’s not about introducing huge fine but put more gadgets for speed trap and find other ways of payment of the fines not zongopasana pamanjazi
Do they just raise traffic fines on their own like tomatoes without consulting government…? I thot things have to go through Parliament and then president and minister’s signatures at last….meaning malawi iribe order,every department can decide what they think………
We heard some were happy kuti basi ndiye tikanyerana ndigula Carina to nanenso
The problem with mediocrity politics is that anything good or bad is thing as a tool or a threat to consolidation of power. It was quite such good policy but mean’t to decampaigning the ruling party hence an abruptly making a u-turn.
Kodi suitcase ilimbuyomo ndiya ndalama ,,,zomwe atolera lero ,,,ndiye nzikuyendatu
kkkkkkkkkkk! koma Andrew
Mumati Ndalamazo tidzitola?
Anayambitsa ndindani kodi?Kuba eti….
Big up government!
Eeeee Koma bola pamepo
Seems fines is a way of collecting cash from people. Now if we follow rules still they will look for small issue like your number plate is not straight, you car paint is not shiny. You seats are old. Just to get a reason to give you fine. While our roads are narrow and pothole everywhere. Ways of making money
Kufunika kumakawaombela kumowa Awa Ndalama zimalowa mumatumba awo ndizisilu izi
Hooooo izo zinachalilatu!!
Tym to travel in sorentos, fortuners ..using somple equation…GR 200pin ukwanitsa zingati @least 100pin above les than that wakumaula… saraly kumailandira dairy…
Good news
Thr problem is with road traffic. To get a service there you have to bribe someone. Had it been they are professional which includes timely service offering the accidents could have reduced. Sadly they have institutionalised corruption
Kufuna kubera anthu basi
This is the baddest president and government which we have never had b4 nde bolanso makolija than this stupid bwafu
People are not against the fines, but rather the exorbitant prices, such decision were made out of emotions! How many can afford such hefy fines! They should be there but with consideration, Such fines could have just increase the rampant corruption atleady on the roads of Malawi.
Alot have been said
vuto timavutika ndife ma consumers. that was awkwad
I was about to sell my car. Zinandiopsa ine. A police traffic apse mtima zedi coz anayamba kupangiratu mabajeti ogula ma mansions mmataunimu
Why are you sliding back? Are serious when you say you want to control road accident? Or you think that will make you win support in 2019?
How About The Mk5000 Note???
This DPP government likes scoring own goals ha ha ha Peter and his friends zikuwachimwa zinthu
First re-new roads before that
I don’t think so, putting those strict penalties was a step ahead for controlling some of these accidents happening in our country. Much as people are saying these accidents are also perpetrated by poor roads, reckless driving is at the centre of all this. I don’t know what people think government can do to control this. Let us not politicise this as many people are loosing lives. Look at the statistics given by Road traffic directorate, it’s too much. I stand with the directorate to stand for implementing the penalties
Vuto ndi ogulitsa ma licence,, that’s the root cause za ngozi
No our roads are very bad. Eg same spot soldiers died and this week same thing. Our roads are narrow and funny blind curves. No visibility of danger warning signs. Glass growing higher and you will notice a car like 50 metres now you put emergency brakes. These modern cars are wider than old cars.
U dnt hv a car that’s y u are talking nonsense. …1150% increase really in Malawi?????
Kungofuna kuphimba anthu mmaso decision ndiyomwe apanga kaleyo
Shoot to kill
yap good move
kkkkkk good reconsideration
It’s a veri good move u cant be moving with guns in the streets to make mataz worse they’re not well trained as a result they just shoot any how killing Innocent people
Political mov
Next is k5000 right?