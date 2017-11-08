Rumphi to host FMB U20 regional finals

The Northern Region FMB Under 20 league finals will be played this weekend at Police ground in Rumphi.

This is according to the General Secretary for the league in the North Desire Bellings.

He said all is set to have regional FMB Under 20 finals that will be held in Rumphi on Saturday, 11th November.

This year the league was played in four district namely Karonga, Rumphi, Nkhatabay and Mzuzu.

Winners from the four districts are Chilumba United from Karonga, Wocca Wanderers in Rumphi, Sanwecka FC from Mzuzu and Vizala Plantation from Nkhatabay.

“The winning team will play in the national finals which will be staged in the south and each region will produce one team to represent it at national finals,” said Bellings.

Last year the region was represented by Fish Eagles and Malema fc at the national finals that took place at Mzuzu stadium.