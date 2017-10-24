13 year old boy dies after fall

A 13 year old boy died on Saturday at Bvumbwe after a pail of water which he was carrying bumped against a door and caused him to fall.

Limbe Police Station Public Relations Officer Widson Nhlane has identified the deceased as Jones Banda.

Nhlane said Jones on the material day was coming from a borehole where he went to fetch water.

“Upon arrival at his home, the plastic pail he carried on his head bumped against the door frame and made him to fall down,” he explained.

Jones became unconscious and was later rushed to Thyolo district hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Postmortem to establish the cause of death was yet to be conducted, according to the publicist.

Jones Banda hailed from Chide village, Traditional Authority Bvumbwe in Thyolo.