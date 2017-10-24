Pupil drowns in well

A 12 year old primary school pupil died after drowning in a well in Makhetha in Blantyre.

Confirming on the incident, Limbe Police Deputy Public Relations Officer Widson Nhlane identified the deceased as Innocent Maseya.

Nhlane said Maseya who was a pupil at Mkolokoti primary school in Blantyre was playing with his friends near the well on this fateful day and unfortunately he fell into the well.

People tried to rescue him and took him to hospital but it was too late as he was pronounced dead upon arrival at Queen Elizabeth Central hospital.

12 year old Innocent Maseya hailed from Mikate village in Traditional Authority Chimaliro in Thyolo district.

Meanwhile, Police are advising parents and guardians to monitor the movements of their children and also make sure that wells which are within localities are well built and covered to avoid re- occurrences of such incidents.