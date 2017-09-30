Apostle Matope hosts Nzika salvation crusade

One of the country’s well known lady of God, Apostle Linette Matope, will this weekend host her church’s first ever annual crusade.

The event starts on Saturday, September 30 and ends Sunday, 1st October.

Apostle Matope who is founder of New Jesus Christ of Nazareth Pentecostal Church (Jecon) will host the salvation crusade at Kamuzu Upper Stadium in the country’s commercial city of Blantyre.

The lady of God told this reporter that the theme of the crusade is “Becoming citizen of the kingdom of Jehovah” hence the event is being dubbed Nzika salvation crusade.

She further said it is very worrisome that people in country are busy registering as citizens of Malawi in the ongoing national identity mass registration campaign while forgetting to register themselves as citizens of Heaven.

Apostle Matope said it is now time to serve no other god but Jehovah as written on Hosea 13:4 which is also the leading verse of crusade. The verse reads; “But I am the LORD your God, who brought you out of Egypt. You shall acknowledge no God but me, no Savior except me.”

In a separate interview, chairperson of the organizing committee of the crusade, Charles Kasonya, said all is set for their first ever event and has invited people to come in their large numbers to witness the Glory of the Lord Jesus Christ of Nazareth.

“Yes, this will be our super weekend as our founder, Apostle Linette Matope will be hosting the Nzika salvation crusade at the upper stadium.

“We thank Lord Jesus Christ of Nazareth for what He has done to make the vision of His servant possible and we are inviting you all to come and be saved. Make your choice today to become a citizen of the Kingdom of Jehovah,” said Kasonya.

According to the chairperson, guest speakers will include Pastor Musakanda and Pastor Ladebe both from Republic of South Africa and the event will be spiced up by music from Jecon Praise Team, Limbani Simenti, Khama Khwiliro, and Francis Khembo who will be backed by Jecon band.