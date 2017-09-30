Rapist jailed for 18 years

The Chief Resident Magistrate Court in Zomba has sentenced a 36-year-old man to 18 years in jail for raping and impregnating a 15-year-old girl.

The convict, Yelasoni Akapingo, committed the crime on 22nd January, 2017 and was arrested two days later.

Police Prosecutor Gladys Jantala told the court that the girl got pregnant after being raped by Akapingo and has since dropped out of school.

Akapingo was later found guilty of defilement.

Presiding over the case, Zomba Chief Resident magistrate Texas Masoamphambe said Akapingo committed a serious offence adding that what the convict did was evil and inconsiderate.

He also noted that young girls fail to go far with education in the country due to the behaviour of such irresponsible people like the convict.

He then sentenced him to 18 years in jail with hard labour.

AKapingo comes from Nsongolo village, in the area of Traditional Authority Mlumbe in Zomba district.