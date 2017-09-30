ICTAM receives K3m from TNM

With a week to go before the innovation awards by Information Communication Technology Association of Malawi (ICTAM), Malawi’s leading mobile service provider TNM has pumped in K3 million towards the event.

The event is scheduled to take place in Mangochi at Nkopola Lodge from October 6-7.

The association’s president Wisely Phiri dubbed TNM as a platinum sponsor for the event for donating such an amount.

And presenting the donation to ICTAM, TNM Chief Officer-Enterprise Services, Vishwajeet Deshmukh, said his company decided to make the donation to promote innovation in the industry.

“This is one of the key events in the ICT sector that provides platform to innovators to showcase their products if they are solving problems by providing solutions,” he explained.

He added that time has come for other players in the sector to come up with innovations that address various problems in education, health and finance sector.

And speaking on behalf of ICTAM, Phiri said the amount will help them to successfully host the event next month.

“We are having the forum at the lake and it involves a lot to host a function of that magnitude,” he said.

He also paid tribute to TNM for being a key player in the ICT industry saying they specifically approached the mobile network provider following suggestions they got after staging last year’s innovation forum.

“TNM is now our platinum sponsor. We decided to partner with them because we felt it was important to integrate our apps with the mobile money system (mpamba),” he concluded.

This year’s forum will be graced by Malawi’s Vice President Saulos Chilima.

Companies like SkyBand, Oracle and Africa is Talking have also supported the forum.