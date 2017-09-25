Two men found with fake Kwachas

Two men are behind bars for being found with fake money amounting to MK58,000 at a drinking joint in Karonga.

Karonga police deputy spokesperson George Mulewa has identified the two as Patrick Mhango, 27, and John Mwangwelo 29, who are currently in custody after being found in possession of K58,000 in fake K2000 notes.

According to Mulewa, Mwangwelo and his friend, Mhango, in the morning of Sunday went to a well-known place called Club Erosion within Karonga boma in order to drink beer.

“In the process of drinking, the bar man suspected the money which the two were paying to be fake. He called one of the people in the bar to be a witness as Mhango and his friend Mwangwelo were to be searched,” Mulewa said.

After the search, the two were found in their pockets with the rest of the fake K2000 notes and all the money amounted to K58,000.

A day before the incident, the owner of a nearby bar took to Police Station seven K2000 notes that are also suspected to be fake.

Two months ago, three men were also arrested by Police in the district for a similar offence.

Meanwhile, people who conduct their businesses during the night have been advised to be observant when receiving money from their customers.

Patrick Mhango comes from Mwenevumo village, Traditional Authority Nthalire in Chitipa district while John Mwangwelo hails from Mwangwelo village in the area of Paramount Chief Kyungu in Karonga district.

They will answer charges of being found in possession of fake currency contrary to section 382 of the Penal code.

The recovered money is going to be surrendered to Reserve Bank of Malawi for examination.