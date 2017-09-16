Bullets on the rise

…as Eagles maul Wizards…

A goal each from Emmanuel Zoya and Nelson Kangunje inspired Nyasa Big Bullets to a comfortable 2-nil victory over relegation threatened Chitipa United at Chilomoni Stadium on Saturday afternoon to close in on league leaders Be Forward Wanderers.

Coming straight from their Carlsberg Cup triumph over rivals Wanderers last week, Bullets meant business as they attacked with anger in the opening minutes in search for the opening goal.

Just 12 minutes into the match, Bullets got their opener.

A corner from Fischer Kondowe found Zoya in the box who rose highest in the sky to head past Lloyd Munthali in goals for the visitors, 1-0.

The hosts were on fire, with Kondowe, Muhammad Sulumba and Chiukepo Msowoya leading the assault but Munthali was very outstanding as he made a series of saves.

Bullets almost doubled their lead moments after scoring when Sulumba was set through by Chimango Kayira only to blast his effort wide off Chitipa’s goal mouth.

Bullets had more than seven corners in the half but Munthali was very outstanding to keep his side into the match.

Come second half, Bullets’ pace was cut short by the visitors who were now in control of the midfield, creating some chances in the process but lacking cutting edge in front of goals.

Bullets had to hand Andy Kamlete and Silver Tchawe their first starts in the league to increase their firepower up front.

Abel Mwakilama had his shot well saved by Rabson Chiyenda in goals for Bullets before missing another chance when the hosts’ defence was caught sleeping in the line of defence.

The home side completely dashed Chitipa United’s hopes of coming back into the game when Kangunje tapped in from a rebound after Munthali had tumbled Kondowe’s shot from the right flank of the field, 2-0.

Munthali had to be substituted following an injury and his successor was welcomed with thunderbolts from Sulumba but was very equal to the task to deny the home side from scoring more goals and 90 minutes on the clock, 2-0 it ended.

The result sees Bullets maintaining their third position with 31 points, just four points behind their rivals who are sitting at the top with 35 points.

At Nankhaka Stadium, Blue Eagles thumped Premier Bet Wizards 4-1 to take their tally to 28 points from 17 games.

A goal from Chisomo Chilasa, a brace from Mphatso Philimon and another goal from Maxwell Salambura ensured that the Area 30 based side remain on course for a top four finish.

At Civo Stadium, in form Civo Sporting Club humbled Moyale Barracks 3-nil to maintain their 4th position with goals from Fletcher Bandawe, Raphael Phiri and Righteous Banda.