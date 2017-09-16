APM preaches peace

President Peter Mutharika has urged Malawians to be peaceful and loving to each other if the country is to make progress.

Mutharika made the call at Kamuzu International Airport when he was departing for United States of America to attend the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Malawi’s head of state said Malawians must be peaceful so that together they can work on building a better Malawi.

Commenting on the trip to US, Mutharika said the session will open doors for Malawi to discuss various vital issues with various stakeholders in US.

Mutharika also revealed that the First Lady Dr Gertrude Mutharika will hold various meetings with other parties on AIDS and other issues.

The president will attend the UNGA from September 19 to 25 and will deliver a statement at the assembly on September 20.

The theme for this year’s UNGA is ‘Focusing on People: Striving for Peace and a Decent Life for all on a Sustainable Planet.’