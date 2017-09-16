Speeding vehicle kills Kabaza operator

A pedal cyclist aged 49 has died after he was hit by a speeding vehicle at Mpulura in Balaka.

The tragedy happened on Wednesday in the morning at around 10pm along the Liwonde-Balaka M8 road.

The victim has been identified as Smith Wilson of Dulani village, Traditional Authority Nsamala Balaka.

Confirming the development to Malawi24, Balaka police deputy publicist Gerald Sumaili said the Kabaza operator was hit by a Toyota registration number MC 3680 which was being driven from the direction of Liwonde heading to Balaka by Grace Charity Chizalema aged 52.

According to Sumaili, the driver lost control hence the vehicle swerved to the nearside verge where it hit two male pedal cyclists before resting on a shrub in the extreme offside of the road.

The first victim Wilson sustained severe head injuries and was pronounced dead upon arrival at Balaka District Hospital while the second pedal cyclist 20-year-old James Allan and the driver sustained minor injuries and chest pains respectively. They were treated as outpatients.

Meanwhile, Balaka police station is reminding drivers to observe speed limits at all times and be conscious of other road users in order to avoid such road accidents.