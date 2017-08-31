Moyale demotes coach Kamanga

Moyale Barracks have demoted their head coach Charles Kamanga and have replaced him with a new trainer.

Following a run of poor results, Moyale have demoted Kamanga to assistant coach.

Kamanga has been replaced by Nicholas Mhango who returns to the club after a two year absence.

Mhango left the team in the hands of Collins Nkuna when he went to work in the Democratic Republic of Congo on a peacekeeping mission.

In an interview with Malawi24, Kamanga said there is nothing wrong to be assistant coach for the club since he shares the same goal with the new head coach which is to see the club performing well.

“Am not worried, this happens everywhere. Mhango is not new at the club since he was already a head coach for the club and both of us are looking for positive results,” said Kamanga.

Moyale lost back to back games at the end of the first round of the Super League and find themselves on position 7 having amassed 22 points from 15 games.

The Kaning’ina Soldiers however performed well in the Airtel Top Eight and Carlsberg Cup this season since they reached the semifinal stage in the two competitions though in both semifinals they were booted out by Mighty Be Forward Wanderers.