Relatives hand over man who stabbed creditor to police

Relatives of a man wanted for stabbing a creditor in Lilongwe handed him over to police on Saturday.

The man Edgar Kulemeka, 30, was at large after stabbing 29-year-old Sally Mkwezalamba over a K750,000 debt.

The incident occurred on August 11 at Area 18 in Lilongwe.

On that day, the suspect summoned the victim with an intention to pay back the money amounting to K750,000 which he had owed from her.

Mkwezalamba, who works for Airtel, drove to Pacific Mall in Area 10 where she picked the suspect before proceeding to the suspect’s house at Area 18.

However, upon arrival at his house, Kulemeka produced a knife and stabbed the victim several times.

According to Lingadzi Police spokesperson Foster Benjamin, Kulemeka’s relatives launched a manhunt for their own relation since they feared for his life.

After tracking him down, the relatives handed him over to police on Saturday.

Kulemeka is expected to appear in court soon after the courts resume their operations to answer charges of grievous harm contrary to section 238 of the penal code.

He comes from Bembeke in the area of Traditional Authority Kamenyagwaza in Dedza district.