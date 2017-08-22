Man rapes mentally ill woman

Police in Nkhatabay are keeping in custody Moffat Nyirenda, 31, for raping a 32-year-old mentally ill woman.

Nkhatabay Police Station Spokesperson Ignatius Essau said the sexual abuse happened after the victim went to attend a traditional dance within her village.

Nyirenda took advantage of this and dragged her into a nearby bush where he raped her.

“The issue came to light after the victim reported home late and when she was quizzed, she revealed the whole story,” Essau said.

Tests done at Nkhatabay district hospital showed that the woman was raped.

Nyirenda is expected to appear in court soon to answer the charge of defilement of a mentally ill person contrary to section 139 of the penal code.

The suspect, Moffat Nyirenda comes from Nthulinga village Traditional Authority Timbiri in Nkhatabay district.