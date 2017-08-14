Youth warned against bad behaviour

The country’s First Lady Dr Gertrude Mutharika has told youth in Malawi to avoid bad practices that can destroy their future.

The First Lady made the remarks at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe during an interface with young people from the central region.

Mutharika said youth in the country must among other things refrain from sexual activities in order to be responsible citizens of the country.

She also warned youth who use contraceptives to avoid pregnancy that most birth control methods only prevent them from getting pregnancy leaving out HIV/AIDS which is deadly.

“I know many girls are only thinking about using contraceptives to prevent pregnancies, but remember contraceptives do not protect you from HIV/AIDS.

The decision you make in a second or a minute can cost your life or can guarantee you a bright future. So be wise and make wise choices,” Mutharika said.

She then called upon all stakeholders to join hands in making sure that youth are civic educated properly.

“Ladies and gentlemen, this is not a show for one organisation or few individuals. Everyone has to take part. I am pleased that today we have several organisations such FPAM, NAC, UNFPA as well as government officials who are here to support you and provide you with necessary information on reproductive health,” she added.

The Youth Interface peaked when the State President Peter Mutharika and the First Lady Gertrude Mutharika led the youth in showcasing dancing skills.

During the interface meeting, the first lady launched the 90-90-90 approach which is geared to end transmission of HIV among the youth.