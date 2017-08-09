Poaching of ‘Jabesi’ worries wildlife department

The Department of National Parks and Wildlife in Malawi has expressed worry over the killing of a rhino named Jabesi at Liwonde National Park and has urged citizens to take good care of endangered species.

Rhinos became extinct in Malawi and were later brought for tourists but one of them has been killed by poachers for its horn.

Speaking to members of the press on Tuesday in Blantyre, Director of National Parks and Wildlife Brighton Kumchedwa said the country needs to take care of endangered species including rhinos.

“It’s very unfortunate that people had to kill the rhino, but we are happy that people are now realizing that Malawi is not a soft country to have wildlife crime,” said Kumchedwa.

Concurring with Kumchedwa, Patricio Ndadzela of African Parks said Malawians need to help the tourism sector by not killing animals that escape parks and attack people in their villages.

Currently, Malawi has 28 rhinos.