Mutharika appoints new MRA board

President Peter Mutharika has appointed new board members of the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA).

This is according to a press statement made available to Malawi24, released on Tuesday and signed by Chief Secretary to the Office of the President and Cabinet Lloyd Muhara.

According to Muhara, President Mutharika has trusted and appointed Eric Chapola to take the position of chairman of the MRA board of directors.

The president has further appointed Mr. Howahowa as a member of the new MRA board of directors.

Other members of the new MRA board of directors include Linda Magombo Manda and Charles Chayekha.

Secretary to the treasury, secretary for industry, trade and tourism and Governor of the Reserve Bank of Malawi are ex-officio members of the board.

The appointments are with immediate effect.