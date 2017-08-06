Devotion: You are superior to Angels

Hebrews 1 : 5,14 ” For to which of the angels did God ever say, “You are my Son; today I have become your Father “? Or again, “I will be his Father, and he will be my Son”?… Are not all angels ministering spirits sent to serve those who will inherit salvation?”

God has never told any angel that you are my son.

But God has given birth to us as His sons and daughters. Angels are not heirs but you are an heir of God. Romans 8 : 17 ” And if children, then heirs; heirs of God, and joint-heirs with Christ; if so be that we suffer with him, that we may be also glorified together.”

Being heirs of God, the Bible says we own everything(1 Cor 3:21) but Angels do not own everything. Therefore you should know that you are superior to angels.

In verse 14 in the opening scripture, the Bible says angels are ministering spirits sent out to serve us. Now you should understand that nobody can serve you unless you give them instructions.

They may be assigned to serve but when not given clear instructions then they will keep on waiting. As any servant, ensure you assign them something to do as long as it is in line with the Word of Yahweh.

Don’t allow your angels to stay idle for long. Start giving them instructions what to do for you. If you are walking you can send them to go ahead of you and clear the way. Give them other instructions as you desire. Ensure they are involved and are busy.

Don’t allow your angels to be the most idle of all. They are waiting right now to serve you. Each one has been assigned several of them.

Additional scripture:Matthew 18 : 10 “See that you do not despise one of these little ones. For I tell you that in heaven their angels always see the face of my Father who is in heaven.”

Confession

I have angels all around me. Sent to serve me. I am a child of God and am an heir. I am superior to angels in Jesus Name. Amen.

