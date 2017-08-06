Tay Grin bails out Miss Malawi Ireland

Malawi’s award winning artist Tay Grin has expressed support for the newly crowned Miss Malawi-Ireland Deborah Grace Phiri.

Phiri was last week crowned Malawi’s Queen in the diaspora at a colourful ceremony in Dublin.

However her victory has not been worth a song back home with most people bullying her on social media.

They argue she is not beautiful enough to be claimant of the crown.

First princess Yamikani Chikaoneka and second princess Irfan Shariff have not been spared from the mess as they have also been bullied in the same way.

It is, however, a different story for Grin who was in attendance at the event and graced the occasion with a music performance, as he believes the winner deserved it.

In a social media post two days ago, the Nyau King wrote against victimizing the Ireland based face of Malawi on cyberspace.

He called upon Malawians to have a heart of supporting one another.

“After reading such horrendous comments on social media platforms about the newly crowned Miss Malawi Ireland @gracie. Phiri it’s rather disappointing to note that people can be that cruel.

“My fellow Malawians we need to start loving and supporting each other.”

The Chipapapa hit maker above all congratulated and encouraged Grace and all those who participated to keep their heads high as they aspire for greatness.