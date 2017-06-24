Five drunk drivers fined K150, 000

The Blantyre Chief Resident Magistrate court has fined five drivers K150,000 each for being found driving whilst drunk.

This comes days after the Directorate of Road Traffic and Safety Services ordered its officers to start being more serious in curbing traffic offences.

According to a recent police report, the order follows the rise in number of deaths due to road accidents which have occurred in the country over the past month.

Amid reducing these accidents which have so far claimed over ten people in this month only, police decided to introduce stiff punishment for all offenders.

In exercise of this, the senior resident magistrate court on Thursday sentenced five drivers for being found guilty of driving under the influence of alcohol.

The court ordered that the five convicts should pay K150,000 each, sentences which have been handed out to be a lesson to would be offenders.

The five convicts have been identified as Stanford Sibanda, Lawrence Laliyo, Timothy Ndolo, Mwai Lusaka and Peter George Saliwa.

Meanwhile, a good number of drivers have expressed worry over the strengthening of the rules which include that no minibus should be seen carrying goods such as bags of maize.

On Friday, minibus drivers were involved in running battles with the police after the drivers protested against the new rules.