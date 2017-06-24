Devotion: Use your authority

Genesis 1:26. God said, “Let us make man in our image, after our likeness: and let them have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the birds of the sky, and over the cattle, and over all the earth, and over every creeping thing that creeps on the earth.”

Man was given rule over all creation of God. He was appointed to exercise dominion and authority over them. All creation is to obey to a voice of man. Man was given power to speak or prophesy to nature and surrounding. You can speak to anything. In Ezekiel 37, he prophesied to dry bones. Moses spoke to a rock. Jesus spoke to trees, water and other things. Joshua commanded the sun not to go down and the sun obeyed. We can also talk to similar things and they can obey us.Mark 11:23. “For most assuredly I tell you, whoever may tell this mountain, `Be taken up and cast into the sea,` and doesn`t doubt in his heart, but believes that what he says happens; he shall have whatever he says.”

The instruction is clear. He didn’t say that you should pray to God for the removal of the mountain. He says talk to the mountain. In another scripture he told them to talk to trees.Luke 17:6 “So the Lord replied, “If you had faith the size of a mustard seed, you could say to this black mulberry tree, ‘Be pulled out by the roots and planted in the sea,’ and it would obey you.”

Bacteria, Viruses and others obey us. Use your authority to speak to them. Don’t pray that God will remove them for you. Use the authority in the Name of Jesus to address them to go where they belong.Don’t sit down and watch things getting out of hand. After you have prayed it is time to use mouth and command things. Do not stop keep commanding with your mouth till you get the results.

Remembers Jeremiah was told that the Word in his mouth could be used to do many things.Jeremiah1:9-10 ” Then Yahweh put forth his hand, and touched my mouth; and Yahweh said to me, Behold, I have put my words in your mouth: behold, I have this day set you over the nations and over the kingdoms, to pluck up and to break down and to destroy and to overthrow, to build and to plant.”

Further study:Romans 8:19. “For the creation waits with eager expectation for the sons of God to be revealed.”

Confession

All creation is subjected to me. I have authority and dominion over the creation. I use the same authority over sickness and diseases and are subject to me in the name of Jesus. Amen

Worship with us at GUB Ministries venue Baptist media centre 130pm.Join one of whatsapp groups. Be born again before you join them. Write us now. +265888326247 +265 881283524 +265997 53 80 98. Dont live in fear. Dont move downward, maintain upwards in your walk. Dont allow to be tormented by evil spirits. If nothing seem to be working, Come for prayers by contacting same numbers.