King Chambiecco on Cassper Nyovest’s Tito Mboweni cover

Dancehall captain King Chambiecco has crafted a cover of South Africa’s award winning rapper Cassper Nyovest’s hit song called Tito Mboweni.

The Kasungu representative let out the cover which he titles Mbiecco ndi dolo earlier this week. It comes after a series of publicity efforts for the song by the artist.

On Monday, Mbiecco ndi dolo premiered on radio before finding space on local music sites. Being a few days old has not stopped the audience from rating the work highly.

Chimkweza mawu as Chambiecco is popularly known, has been lauded for not disappointing on the cover. He has come up with a dancehall rendition of Tito Mboweni which was originally delivered in new school hip hop, thus earning more points from the public.

“It only takes a creative musician to make a good cover for someone’s song. I believe Cassper won’t get disappointed whenever he will listen to this,” says Deliwe Ndala from Blantyre.

In the cover, the artist acknowledges Cassper Nyovest, a sign that he is aware of reworking on his (Cassper Nyovest) product.

The South African MC released Tito Mboweni earlier this year. It has become a hip hop anthem in Africa with massive airplays both in visual and audio across the continent.