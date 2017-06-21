Drunk Malawian cop video goes viral

A video clip showing a drunk Malawi police officer singing has gone viral on social media.

In a video clip that has been shared widely on platforms such as WhatsApp, a police officer who is yet to be identified is seen to be mimicking singing Malawi’s national anthem in a mockery.

The singing made people around not to hold their laughter as they planned to share the clip on social media.

Meanwhile authorities are yet to comment on the conduct of the police officer.Police officers in Malawi have been blamed for their misconduct in the country that tarnish the image of Malawi police.

Drunkenness is among the conduct that has worried stakeholders who argue that such conduct while on duty erodes the profession of its integrity.