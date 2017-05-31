MCP to win next elections – claims survey

Lazarus Chakwera is most likely to be the next Malawi President if he can survive the uprise in his party.

A survey by a research network, Afrobarometer, has disclosed that the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) is likely to win the next general elections in the country.

According to the findings, if elections were to be held, MCP is likely to win with 32 percent while ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is to be second with 27 percent of votes.

United Democratic Front (UDF) would be on third position with 11 percent and former ruling People’s Party (PP) would get 7 percent of the votes.

Government spokesperson Nicholas Dausi has since faulted the findings to be “unfair” arguing the survey was conducted a long time ago.

He added that the ruling party is doing its best that makes it to be favourable to Malawians citing the fight against corruption as among efforts being done in the country.

The Afrobarometer survey has also disclosed loss of trust in elections by Malawians as many participants showed lack of interest to choose which party can be voted into power.