Primary learners told to refuse early marriages

Primary school learners in Mangochi district have been urged to refrain from early marriages and concentrate on their education.

The call was made by Mangochi police during an awareness campaign at Kwilembe Full Primary School in the district.

In an interview with Malawi24, Mangochi Police spokesperson Rodrick Maida said that the youth are the backbone of the country and they must not marry early for them to have ample time to complete their studies.

“Police thought it wise to inform the learners about the consequences of early marriages and that they have to report all gender based violence that they come across,” Maida said.

According to Maida, the learners were also asked to distance themselves from cheating during exams and to observe road safety measures to avoid accidents that have been routine in the district.

In his remarks, Lloyd Kathumba who is the deputy head teacher of the school thanked police for the initiative saying it has helped both learners as well as the teachers.

The police team then conducted similar activity at Senior Chief Jalasi headquarters where the main focus was on curbing crimes in the district.

Speaking at the event, Superintendent Charles Banda commended community policing members for voluntarily engaging themselves in reduction of crime in the area and promised to continue rendering support.

Banda discouraged the community from harbouring criminals in the name of marriage and that they should report such people to the police immediately.

Senior Chief Jalasi asked members of the community to work extra hard in order to make the area a crime free zone.

As a way of empowering the community policing members, police gave them reflector jackets, torches and whistles.

Kwilembe Full Primary School has 1639 learners and is situated 500 meters away from Idulusi Trading Centre while Senior Chief Headquarters is situated 2 kilometres away from Majuni Trading Centre in Mangochi.