Joy as Culture is set to perform in Malawi

Blantyre residents are thrilled with the forthcoming reggae concert featuring Jamaican reggae group Culture and Kenyatta Hill.

Jamaican reggae returns to Malawi courtesy of Impact Events Company. For the first time since the company started bringing to Malawi the Carribean Island’s top reggae acts, Blantyre has been considered.

The city will play host to the concert on 2nd June at Mibawa Multipurpose Hall in Limbe. Lilongwe has not been denied the party as it will accommodate the clique on 3rd June.

Blantyre reggae fanatics felt ignored by event organisers for taking all major reggae shows to Lilongwe. They have been citing the Busy Signal and Morgan Heritage concerts to back up their claims.

Without considering that a show in Lilongwe also benefits northern region reggae fanatics in terms of cutting costs that comes with distance, hosting an international reggae concert has always been a farfetched dream for Blantyre reggae lovers. It is their wish that potential reggae events involving top international acts should come to the commercial capital.

Dyson Nyale, a Blantyre based reggae music fanatic told this publication that he has been waiting for the moment the city will host international reggae stars.

“Am happy that it’s happening in my city this time, we have been yearning for hosting an international star and finally internationally recognised reggae music is coming home.”

Kenyatta Hill, son of the late Joseph Hill, comes to Malawi for the first time likewise Culture. The group’s music is recognised in the country among different groups of people. Having lost its leading vocalist in the last decade, nothing much has been heard from Culture.

Impact Events has a medal of honour from the public for organizing top reggae shows featuring international reggae stars. They twice brought home Busy Signal who performed in Salima and Lilongwe. The company was also behind Sizzla Kalonji’s concert.