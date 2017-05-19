Headteacher arrested for flouting exam rules

A primary school headteacher has been arrested in Mangochi for allowing unregistered students to write Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education (PSLCE) examinations.

According to a statement issued by Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB), the suspect Edward Mitepa who is Headteacher at Aljazeera Girls Islamic Primary School was arrested on Wednesday afternoon for contravening regulations guiding the proper conduct of national examinations.

“Three girls from his school, came to write the examination as external candidates at Mpondasi Primary School in the district. However, it was discovered that the girls were not registered and were using absentee candidates’ identity cards,” reads the statement.

Mitepa has contravened Maneb (Amendment) Act, 2003, Section 7 (a) which states that “Any person who, being involved in the enrolment and registration of candidates for national examinations, fails to comply with or contravenes, any regulations in relation to the conduct of national examinations, shall be guilty of an offence and liable to fine of K300, 000 and imprisonment for ten years.”

He hails from Samama village, Traditional Authority Mponda in Mangochi district.