Malawi Budget: Education Ministry gets the largest share

The Ministry of Education Science and Technology has gotten the lion’s share of the 2017/18 Malawi national budget, Finance Minister, Goodall Gondwe says.
Gondwe is at the moment making a presentation in Parliament in Lilongwe.
Education Ministry gets the highest share of the budget. K235 billion (18.%).
— Malawi24 (@Malawi24) May 19, 2017
According to Gondwe, the Ministry gets K235 billion which represents 18.% of the total budget.
This means the Ministry has taken off the Agriculture Ministry which was top in the previous budget.
The Agriculture Ministry has gotten K192 Billion which represents 15.5% of the total budget.
The Ministry of Health has an allocation of K129.0 billion which is 9.9 % of total budget and falls as the third largest.
WE HAVE REACTIONS TO THIS TO FOLLOW.
waiting to seee change
Kkkkkkkkk what is the difference between primary source and secondary source? In which category is ZBS?
goond stands education is key to open human being thinking capacity let us all joinds hands to make our country better place 4nex generation to come.
I CAN SMELL TEACHERS RECRUITMENTS MASSIVELY HERE
Komad recruitment ya aphuzx akutb nazo chan?
Eeeeeeh nkghan ndkuchtaxo recruit more teacheers apa, kungophunzxa anthu then nkumalephera kuwalemba ntchto……. Anthu akutuwa ngat sadaphunxre awa….
But you still want open chanco
Education is a Key for Poverty Reduction but malawi is malawi nothing will change, those politicians are going to misusing the money and they are there just to enrich themselves not to develop Malawi
Thats good,lets be together as Malawians Education is only thing that can help to develope our country,tisangokhala negative on anything..and lets hope kuti omwe ali kusogolowo ayendetse bwino ndalamazo.
U r right Mr man. Some people are just negative on anything. This season’s budget has been precisely worked upon.
Malawi 24, please clear me on this K235 billion bcoz as I quote Zodiak talks abt k38.7billion?
#2017/18Budget agriculture and climate change allocated K62.0 bn; Education K38.7 bn; Health K25.7 bn, Roads Sector’s allocation is K69.9 bn.
mmmm not 38,bt 2 hundred and something uko
Zbs ikuti 38.7 koma timve ziti?
imeneyo ndiyopangira ntchito zina within the education sector monga kugulira madesiki, but it stil comes 4rm that chank of 235 billion.
mwina mkuchoka mu field yacha chino
Hah..false argument mr Stornad…secondary xuls are not of utmate goal and guarantee of going to college..if for constructing them,so far so good kkkkk
Adya Chaponda Imeneyo
but nothing will change …..still problems in this sector, our minister is just smiling on this koz his pocket is getting bigger this year .
aba ndalamazo basi
huge money bt noth’ wl change wat a ministry!!!
Good development,let’s see the fruits, goog/bad.
Naye apondepo!
tsopano education gate iyambeso
Good
For what? Constructing secondary schools for what when colleges can be closed as your personal estate
You do have a point there, sadly tho
we hvnt heard about teachers’ recruitment.
bola pamenepo
mubeso mwava
Owooo ndamva nao ndie tionera inu!!!
Alembe ntchito aphunzitsiwa