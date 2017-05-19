Malawi Budget: Education Ministry gets the largest share

The Ministry of Education Science and Technology has gotten the lion’s share of the 2017/18 Malawi national budget, Finance Minister, Goodall Gondwe says.

Gondwe is at the moment making a presentation in Parliament in Lilongwe.

Education Ministry gets the highest share of the budget. K235 billion (18.%). — Malawi24 (@Malawi24) May 19, 2017

According to Gondwe, the Ministry gets K235 billion which represents 18.% of the total budget.

This means the Ministry has taken off the Agriculture Ministry which was top in the previous budget.

The Agriculture Ministry has gotten K192 Billion which represents 15.5% of the total budget.

The Ministry of Health has an allocation of K129.0 billion which is 9.9 % of total budget and falls as the third largest.

The budget is pegged at K 1, 297.2 trillion an increase from about K1 trillion in the 2016/2017 budget.



Follow us on Twitter for live updates.

Tweets by Malawi24

WE HAVE REACTIONS TO THIS TO FOLLOW.