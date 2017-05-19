UDF MPs support marriage with DPP

Despite being faulted for having political ties with the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Members of Parliament (MPs) for United Democratic Front (UDF) have declared full support to the alliance arguing it is aimed at developing Malawi.

This, comes at a time when UDF leader Atupele Muluzi has been blamed for having the political merger by various quarters who argue it is for his personal benefit.

The merger that witnessed all UDF legislators flocking from opposition benches to government side, leaving one behind, was criticized with the party being warned that it will lose popularity.

Political experts warned the party that they are part of DPP failure and it cannot campaign against the ruling party ahead of 2019 general elections.

However, some people applauded the ties arguing it will help to rebuild the structures of the party.

Speaking to members of the press on Thursday in Lilongwe, UDF chief whip Lilian Patel said those opposing the merger are wasting time since the decision followed a wider consultation among party members.

“You are asking that UDF has lost popularity, no it has not, UDF has lost popularity in newspaper but when you go to the grassroot you will find people there,” said Patel.

However, UDF’s lawmaker Lucius Banda, who showed his discomfort with the development, said the merger is “illegal” arguing no papers were signed for the ties.

Banda faulted the party’s leadership for using the party for milking personal benefits.