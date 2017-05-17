Forget about electoral reforms – Govt.

Malawi government through the ministry of justice and constitutional affairs has disclosed that the electoral reforms will not be debated during the current meeting of Parliament.

Minister of justice and constitutional affairs Samuel Tembenu disclosed this yesterday when Lilongwe North East legislator Maxwell Thyolera sought an answer from the minister as to when the electoral reforms bill will be tabled in the house.

However, in his reply Tembenu said the electoral reforms are to be tabled in November arguing the report by the special law commission was submitted late.

He added that the delay by the commission to submit the report on time led to cabinet ministers’ failure to look into the report.

Opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) have since accused the government of blocking progress of the electoral reforms in the country.

Among others, the reforms are to see a president being elected using a 50+1 system.

However, the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) disclosed that if passed late, the electoral reforms are to be effective after 2019 polls.