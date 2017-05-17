Stop the Kamuzu nonsense, he never developed Malawi – Chisi

Umodzi Party president John Chisi has said Malawians should stop honouring founding president late Hastings Kamuzu Banda since he did not develop the country.

According to Chisi, Kamuzu left Malawi poor by bringing things which people could not handle on their own.

He further said the major problem is that Kamuzu was doing things secretly and he never revealed to anyone the secrets of governance.

“First we would like to thank God for giving us Kamuzu, I agree he was very intelligent but there are some things which he was not supposed to do for instance he was very secretive that no one could learn something from him.

“If we want the country to develop, let’s forget about Kamuzu and focus on how we can develop the country. Yes he did a lot but he never developed the country. He was the president for over 30 years but we have learned nothing because of his secrecy,” said Chisi.

He further claimed that many of the challenges this country is facing are due to Kamuzu’s poor governance and secrecy.