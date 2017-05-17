Mount Mulanje Porters Race on the cards

This year’s Mount Mulanje Porters Race will take place on Saturday, 8th July 2016 at Likhubula Valley to Lichenya Plateau.

Up to 500 runners are expected to battle it out for the ultimate prize in a 22 km distance in less than three hours.

On preparations, organizing committee Chairman Kondwani Chamwala asked companies to come forward and make commitments for partnership/­­sponsorship.

“Companies and organizations are now being called upon to come forward and make commitments for partnership/­­sponsorship. The sponsors would be free to sponsor a category that they are willing and will make their presentations alone ,” reads part of the statement made available to Malawi24.

Last year, during the 20th anniversary of the race, 419 runners took part in the marathon, with more than 5000 spectators gracing the occasion.

According to the statement, there will be a finish line ‘Island in the Sky’ concert to celebrate the mountain race.

This year’s race will see Mount Mulanje Conservation Trust (MMCT) and Tourism Association of Mount Mulanje (TAMM) in collaboration with the Department of Tourism, the Department of Forestry and Department of Sports working closely with the sponsor to ensure that the event is successfully carried out.

Last year’s winner from male category Leo Chakhaza and Doreece Fischer from women’s category are expected to take part in the event.

The marathon is open to both local and international runners, with every participant required to pay a small registration fee which will be announced later by the organizers.