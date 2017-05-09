The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has lost one seat in Malawi Parliament after Lilongwe South East constituency slot has been declared vacant.
Speaker of the House Richard Msowoya announced the vacancy during the parliamentarians’ meeting on Monday.
This follows the Supreme Court of Appeal ruling that a re-run should be held to elect a legitimate legislator for the constituency after it found that 2014 general elections which DPP’s Bentley Namasasu won were marred by irregularities.
One of the candidates, Ulemu Msungama of Malawi Congress Party (MCP), took the matter to the High Court to protest the outcome of the election.
This means that the right to be represented for the people of the constituency will continue being violated for so long as the scheduled re-run is waiting for the government to vomit funds.
Last month, Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) said it could not conduct what it called ‘by-elections’ in the constituency within the first week of June this year citing lack of funds as the reason for the postponement.
Contrary to the court ruling, MEC said it will hold by-elections where new candidates will be allowed and not a re-run which would have involved previous candidates only.
The move allowed the DPP to ditch Namasasu and organise fresh primaries in the constituency.
