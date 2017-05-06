Good news for police and army: new houses will be constructed for them

President Peter Mutharika has said his government will in the next 12 months construct houses for police officers and Malawi Defence Force soldiers.

Mutharika said this during State of Nation Address in Lilongwe.

According to the president, in 2017/2018 Financial Year, government will construct a total of 10,000 houses for the security institutions namely: Malawi Defence Force, Malawi Police Services, Immigration and Prison Services.

Mutharika said government will also continue with construction and improvement of low income houses targeting about 15,000 households.

On social support and disaster risk management, Mutharika said his administration remains committed to promoting the quality of life of persons with disabilities and older persons to ensure that they participate fully in all spheres of socioeconomic development.

“Mr. Speaker, Sir, during the 2016/17 Financial Year, Government, among others provided vocational skills and rehabilitation training to 360 persons with various disabilities, provided assistive devices to over 300 persons with disabilities throughout the country.

“These devices included wheelchairs, clutches and walkers to improve their mobility and promote their independence,” Mutharika said.

According to Malawi’s head of state, government also amended the Penal Code in order to provide a comprehensive framework for dealing with criminal offences against persons with albinism and implemented a comprehensive public awareness campaign on promotion and protection of the human rights of older persons and on the fight against witchcraft related violence

During the address, Mutharika said the goal has remained to improve the health and wellbeing of all Malawians.

“A number of strategies are in place to achieve this goal, including provision of accessible, affordable and quality health services.

“Mr. Speaker, Sir, during the year under review, Government, among others commenced construction works of a Cancer Treatment Centre at Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe which is expected to be completed within 18 months. Meanwhile, seventeen (17) students are already undergoing training in preparation for the establishment of the centre,” he added.

However, Mutharika admitted that the health sector continues to face challenges including shortage of health personnel and less than optimal stock levels of essential medicines and medical supplies.

“To address these challenges, Government is currently recruiting 1,222 health professionals with support from Global Fund. Furthermore, the Ministry of Health, in collaboration with district councils is closely monitoring the drug situation targeting procurement, storage as well as usage. This has led to improved stock levels at the Central Medical Stores Trust,” Mutharika said.